Solitario Resources (XPL) Price Target Decreased by 16.67% to 1.53

The average one-year price target for Solitario Resources (NYSEAM:XPL) has been revised to $1.53 / share. This is a decrease of 16.67% from the prior estimate of $1.84 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.21 to a high of $1.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 128.70% from the latest reported closing price of $0.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solitario Resources. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPL is 0.10%, an increase of 16.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.39% to 23,307K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 7,273K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wexford Capital holds 5,556K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 1,410K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,118K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 864K shares , representing an increase of 22.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPL by 37.92% over the last quarter.

Lido Advisors holds 894K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

