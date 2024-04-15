Soligenix's MarVax Gets Orphan Drug Designation

(RTTNews) - Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) Monday said it received orphan drug designation for MarVax, proposed for the prevention and post-exposure prophylaxis against Marburg marburgvirus (MARV) infection.

Marburg marburgvirus causes Marburg Virus Disease, a highly related disease to the more commonly known Ebola Virus Disease.

Along with seven-year market exclusivity for the drug on approval, orphan drug designation provides with certain financial and regulatory benefits including government grants for conducting clinical trials, waiver of FDA user fees for the potential submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA), and some tax credits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.