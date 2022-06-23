Soligenix's Bivalent Vaccine Provides Protection In Non-human Primates Against Marburg Marburgvirus

(RTTNews) - Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) announced 100% protection of non-human primates (NHPs) against lethal Marburg marburgvirus challenge using a bivalent, thermostabilized vaccine formulated in a single vial, reconstituted only with sterile water immediately prior to use. It follows the previous successful demonstration of 100% protection against lethal Sudan ebolavirus challenge.

To date, the only recombinant subunit vaccines have demonstrated full protection against challenge with Zaire ebolavirus, Sudan ebolavirus and Marburg marburgvirus in non-human primates, the company said in a statement.

Filoviruses such as Zaire ebolavirus, Sudan ebolavirus and Marburg marburgvirus are some of the most lethal viruses known, and they are endemic in areas of the world where the power supply and distribution network can be uncertain.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.