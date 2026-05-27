Soligenix Thermostable Platform Shows Promise For Bundibugyo Virus Vaccine; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) says its thermostable vaccine technology could rapidly support development of a Bundibugyo virus vaccine, as the strain continues to drive the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

The company highlighted that its platform has already demonstrated strong immune responses and long-term stability in vaccines targeting related filoviruses such as Ebola, Sudan and Marburg viruses.

A Platform Built for Rapid Response

Soligenix has collaborated for years with Dr. Axel Lehre at the University of Hawai?i to develop bivalent and trivalent protein-based vaccines using the CoVaccine HT adjuvant. These formulations have shown thermostability, immunogenicity and durable efficacy, including up to 100% protection in non-human primates exposed to lethal virus challenges.

Dr. Lehrer noted that the same platform has already demonstrated compatibility with the key Bundibugyo virus antigen, enabling a rapid starting point for a thermostable vaccine tailored to the current outbreak.

Why Thermostability Matters

The company emphasized that its ThermoVax technology allows vaccines to remain stable for at least two years at temperature up to 40 degrees Celsius, eliminating the need for ultra-cold storage— a major barrier in African regions where outbreaks occur.

A single-vial format that can be shipped at ambient temperatures and reconstituted with sterile water before use could simplify global vaccination logistics and serve as a booster for people previously vaccinated with other platforms.

Soligenix CEO Dr. Christopher J. Schaber added that thermostabilized protein subunit vaccines—long considered among the safest vaccine types—could become competitive with newer technologies that require strict cold-chain handling.

Bundibugyo virus: A Growing Threat

The Bundibugyo virus has been confirmed as the cause of the current Ebola outbreak, which has resulted in 246 suspected cases and 80 deaths as of May 15, 2026. The World Health Organization declared it a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on May 16, 2026.

Filoviruses— including Ebola, Sudan and Marburg—are known for extremely high mortality rates and limited treatment options. While an approved Ebola vaccine exists, no approved vaccines are available for Sudan, Bundibugyo, or Marburg viruses, underscoring the urgency of new vaccine development efforts.

Regulatory Positioning

Soligenix has previously received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. FDA for its Sudan and Marburg virus vaccines candidates, which provides incentives such as market exclusivity, tax credits, and waived FDA fees—benefits that could extend to future Bundibugyo virus vaccine programs if pursued.

Outlook

The company says that with adequate funding, it could rapidly advance a thermostable Bundibugyo virus vaccine, either as a standalone product or as part of a multivalent formulation targeting multiple filoviruses simultaneously.

SGNX has traded between $0.28 and $6.23 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $0.51, up 31.30%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $1.07, up 108.63%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.