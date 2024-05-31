Soligenix Shareholders Approve Reverse Split and Board Elections

Soligenix (SNGX) just unveiled an update.

Soligenix, Inc. has announced a 1-for-16 reverse stock split effective June 5, 2024, following its Annual Meeting on May 30. Stockholders voted on several proposals, including the election of five directors, approval of the reverse stock split at a board-determined ratio, an advisory vote on executive compensation, and the ratification of Cherry Bekaert, LLP as the independent accounting firm for the fiscal year. The reverse stock split and other proposals were approved, with detailed results disclosed in the company’s press release issued on May 31, 2024.

