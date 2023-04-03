Markets
Soligenix Says FDA Grants Type A Meeting Regarding New Drug Application For HyBryte

April 03, 2023 — 07:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) announced Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted a Type A meeting to discuss the contents of a refusal to file (RTF) letter previously issued regarding the Company's new drug application (NDA) for HyBryte (synthetic hypericin) in the treatment of early stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), a rare cancer.

The company has successfully demonstrated statistically significant results in a Phase 3 clinical trial.

The company said it intends to provide a further update once it receives the minutes from the meeting or when it has more clarity on next steps, which is anticipated by or before the end of April.

