Soligenix reports Q3 EPS (78c) vs. ($2.56) last year

“We remain focused on multiple clinical activities and upcoming milestones, including the initiation of our confirmatory Phase 3 placebo-controlled study evaluating HyBryte in the treatment of early-stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma before yearend,” stated Christopher Schaber, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Soligenix (SNGX). Additionally, we are set to initiate a Phase 2 study for SGX945 in Behcet’s disease shortly, with top-line results expected in the first half of 2025, which will be accompanied by data readout from our ongoing SGX302 Phase 2 study in mild-to-moderate psoriasis in the first half as well.” Dr. Schaber continued, “With approximately $9.8 million in cash at September 30, 2024, we continue to prioritize resource allocation to achieve our goals. While we remain focused on our future, we are diligently pursuing strategies to enhance long-term shareholder value, including strategic partnerships and mergers and acquisitions.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SNGX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.