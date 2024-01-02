Soligenix Reports Preclinical Efficacy Of Bivalent Vaccine Against Two Viruses

(RTTNews) - Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) announced a publication describing the preclinical efficacy of a single-vial, bivalent vaccine providing protection against both Sudan ebolavirus and Marburg marburgvirus infections. The company said the published paper describes the potency of the bivalent formulation against both viruses, showing 100% protection in the most rigorous non-human primate challenge models.

Soligenix is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need.

Shares of Soligenix are up 14% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

