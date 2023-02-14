Markets
SNGX

Soligenix Receives Refusal To File Letter From FDA For HyBryte NDA

February 14, 2023 — 07:50 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) announced that the FDA has provided the company with a Refusal to File letter for its HyBryte new drug application in the treatment of early stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. The FDA determined that the submitted NDA was not sufficiently complete to permit substantive review. Soligenix plans to seek guidance from the FDA on how to further advance HyBryte towards potential approval.

"We are fully determined to work with the FDA staff as quickly as possible to better understand the open issues and clarify the potential path to successfully resubmitting our application," said Christopher Schaber, CEO of Soligenix.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNGX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.