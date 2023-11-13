Soligenix Q3 Loss Narrows

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) Monday reported a narrower net loss for the third quarter compared to the prior year. Revenues were down from the previous year.

The late-stage biopharmaceutical company reported net loss of $1.7 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to loss of $3.3 million, or $1.15 per share a year ago.

On average, 2 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report loss of $0.29 per share. Analysts estimates typically exclude special items.

The company attributed the narrower loss to reduced operating expenses and interest expense and an increase in other income.

Revenues for the quarters were $0.1 million, down from $0.2 million in the previous year.

