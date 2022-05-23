Soligenix Gets US Patent Allowance For Thermostabilized Vaccine Platform

(RTTNews) - The United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a Notice of Allowance for the patent application titled "Compositions and Methods of Manufacturing Trivalent Filovirus Vaccines," Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) said in a statement.

The allowed claims are directed to unique, proprietary compositions and methods directed to combinations of glycoprotein antigens with nanoemulsion adjuvants comprising sucrose fatty acid esters prior to lyophilization.

The company noted that the described vaccine platform has previously been successfully applied to filovirus vaccines (as mono-, bi- and tri-valent candidates for Zaire ebolavirus, Sudan ebolavirus and Marburg marburgvirus) as well as a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.

