News & Insights

Markets
SNGX

Soligenix Gets FDA's Fast Track Designation For SGX945 For Oral Lesions Of Behçet's Disease

January 08, 2024 — 08:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) announced on Monday that its SGX945 or Dusquetide development program for oral lesions of Behçet's Disease has received a 'Fast Track' designation from the FDA.

In the pre-market session, SNGX is at $0.850, up 11.80 percent from the previous close of $0.90 on a volume of 705,076.

The fast-track designation will help the late-stage biopharmaceutical company to submit a new drug application for SGX945 on a rolling basis.

Fast-track designation is intended to facilitate the development and expedite the review of new drugs and biologics intended to treat a serious or life-threatening condition and to address an unmet medical need.

Soligenix said its previous studies with Dusquetide in oral mucositis have clearly validated the biological activity in aphthous ulcers induced by chemotherapy and radiation.

Dusquetide, the active ingredient in SGX945 and SGX942 is said to modulate the body's reaction to both injury and infection towards an anti-inflammatory, anti-infective, and tissue healing response.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNGX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.