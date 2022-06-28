Markets
SNGX

Soligenix Gets FDA Clearance On SGX302 Phase 2a Trial In Mild-to-moderate Psoriasis

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) announced the FDA has cleared the Investigational New Drug application for a phase 2a clinical trial evaluating SGX302 in the treatment of mild-to-moderate Psoriasis. The study is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of topically-applied SGX302 and is expected to begin patient enrollment in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The phase 2a clinical trial of SGX302 will be a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study that will enroll up to 32 patients age 18 years or older with mild to moderate, stable psoriasis covering 2 to 30% of their body.

Shares of Soligenix are up 17% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNGX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular