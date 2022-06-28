Soligenix Gets FDA Clearance On SGX302 Phase 2a Trial In Mild-to-moderate Psoriasis

(RTTNews) - Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) announced the FDA has cleared the Investigational New Drug application for a phase 2a clinical trial evaluating SGX302 in the treatment of mild-to-moderate Psoriasis. The study is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of topically-applied SGX302 and is expected to begin patient enrollment in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The phase 2a clinical trial of SGX302 will be a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study that will enroll up to 32 patients age 18 years or older with mild to moderate, stable psoriasis covering 2 to 30% of their body.

Shares of Soligenix are up 17% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.