Soligenix forms European Medical Advisory Board

Soligenix (SNGX) announced the formation of a European Medical Advisory Board to provide additional medical/clinical strategic guidance to the company as it advances its confirmatory Phase 3 multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the safety and efficacy of HyBryte in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma patients with early-stage disease. This confirmatory, 18-week study is expected to enroll approximately 80 patients in the United States and Europe, and is targeted to begin patient enrollment by the end of 2024 with top-line results anticipated in the second half of 2026.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SNGX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.