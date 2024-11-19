News & Insights

Stocks

Soligenix forms European Medical Advisory Board

November 19, 2024 — 07:36 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Soligenix (SNGX) announced the formation of a European Medical Advisory Board to provide additional medical/clinical strategic guidance to the company as it advances its confirmatory Phase 3 multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the safety and efficacy of HyBryte in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma patients with early-stage disease. This confirmatory, 18-week study is expected to enroll approximately 80 patients in the United States and Europe, and is targeted to begin patient enrollment by the end of 2024 with top-line results anticipated in the second half of 2026.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SNGX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNGX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.