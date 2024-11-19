Soligenix forms European Medical Advisory Board

Soligenix (SNGX) announced the formation of a European Medical Advisory Board to provide additional medical/clinical strategic guidance to the company as it advances its confirmatory Phase 3 multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the safety and efficacy of HyBryte in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma patients with early-stage disease. This confirmatory, 18-week study is expected to enroll approximately 80 patients in the United States and Europe, and is targeted to begin patient enrollment by the end of 2024 with top-line results anticipated in the second half of 2026.
