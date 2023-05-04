Soligenix Announces Positive Results From Study Of HyBryte In CTCL Treatment; Stock Surges

(RTTNews) - Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) announced positive clinical results from a compatibility study evaluating HyBryte (synthetic hypericin sodium) in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma or CTCL using the commercially ready Daavlin Series 7 visible light device. The device recently received 510(k) clearance from U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In Thursday pre-market trade, SNGX was trading at $5.25 up $3.83 or 269.72%.

The company noted that open-label study enrolled 9 patients to receive 8 weeks of HyBryte treatment of their cancerous lesions, with an assessment of treatment response conducted at week 10 using the Composite Assessment of Index Lesion Severity (CAILS) score.

According to the company, the purpose of the study was to establish that any light device capable of producing visible light of an appropriate and consistent wavelength was suitable for use with HyBryte and extend the pharmacokinetic profile using a recently developed, more sensitive hypericin assay. In addition to meeting these objectives, the efficacy demonstrated strongly substantiates the results of the Phase 3 FLASH study.

The treatment response data of 22% following 8 weeks of twice weekly HyBryte therapy recapitulates the results of the FLASH trial, despite the fact that patients in the current study were specifically selected to have more extensive disease consistent with its potential commercial use.

In addition, in the study all patients had improvements in their cumulative CAILS score.

Results in individual lesions showed that 7 of the 27 index lesions (25.9%) had at least a 50% improvement in their CAILS score and 4 of the 27 index lesions (14.8%) were completely resolved after as little as 8 weeks of treatment.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.