Soligenix: Phase 3 Trial Of SGX942 Fails To Achieve Statistically Significant Benefit

(RTTNews) - Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) reported preliminary top-line results for its phase 3 DOM-INNATE trial evaluating SGX942 (dusquetide) in the treatment of severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer receiving chemoradiation. The company said the primary endpoint of median duration of severe oral mucositis did not achieve the pre-specified criterion for statistical significance.

Christopher Schaber, CEO of Soligenix, said: "Despite the fact that SGX942 demonstrated clinically meaningful reductions in oral mucositis consistent with the phase 2 study, the phase 3 trial did not achieve the statistically significant benefit we expected. Over the coming weeks, we will be analyzing the data to better determine why the study did not meet expectations."

