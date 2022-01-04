Markets
Soligenix: Dusquetide Effective At Reducing Tumor Size In Nonclinical Xenograft Models

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) said recent studies, recapitulating results from previously published studies, have confirmed the efficacy of dusquetide as a stand-alone and combination anti-tumor therapy, with radiation, chemotherapy and targeted therapy. Based on the biological proof of principle shown both nonclinically and clinically with dusquetide, the company continues to explore product opportunities, both in the reduction of oral mucositis in head and neck cancer and as a potential anti-cancer treatment.

Christopher Schaber, CEO of Soligenix, said: "With the supportive data from the phase 2 and 3 oral mucositis trials, and the nonclinical anti-tumor efficacy demonstrated, we continue to pursue potential partnership for this novel molecule."

Shares of Soligenix were up 26% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

