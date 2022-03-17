Soligenix: CiVax Vaccine Demonstrates Robust Immune Responses In Mice

(RTTNews) - Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) reported the results of a booster vaccination study using CiVax in non-human primates showing rapid enhancement of neutralizing antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2, including against Delta and Omicron variants. CiVax is the company's heat stable subunit vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19.

The company noted that, within one week of receiving booster, neutralizing antibody levels increased as much as 27-fold against the original and Delta strains. By three weeks, this increased up to 243-fold.

Shares of Soligenix were up 3% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

