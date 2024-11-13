News & Insights

SolidWorld Group Plans Capital Boost for U.S. Expansion

November 13, 2024 — 09:50 am EST

Solid World Group S.p.A. (IT:S3D) has released an update.

SolidWorld Group S.p.A. has received unanimous shareholder approval for a capital increase and amendments to its Articles of Association, aimed at strengthening its presence in the U.S. market. The capital increase, totaling up to 5 million euros, will be initiated under favorable market conditions to support the Group’s international expansion and the distribution of the Electrospider bioprinter. Additionally, the company appointed an independent director and made provisions for virtual board meetings.

