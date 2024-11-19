Solidion reports Q3 net loss $6.6M vs. net loss $1.4M last year

“Solidion (STI) is well positioned for the rapidly changing political landscape as a low-cost U.S. manufacturer,” said Jaymes Winters, CEO of Solidion Technology. “We have achieved several milestones that several competitors have yet to achieve, despite spending exponentially more than Solidion”. Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights $4.2 million loss from continuing operations, including increased spending on third-party validation testing for automakers. Net Loss of $6,636,679, with EPS of -$0.07, including a non-cash loss of $9,654,799 on issuance of PIPE common stock and warrants.”Solidion is well positioned for the rapidly changing political landscape as a low-cost U.S. manufacturer,” said Jaymes Winters, CEO of Solidion Technology. “We have achieved several milestones that several competitors have yet to achieve, despite spending exponentially more than Solidion”.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on STI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.