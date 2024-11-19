News & Insights

Solidion reports Q3 net loss $6.6M vs. net loss $1.4M last year

November 19, 2024 — 05:30 pm EST

“Solidion (STI) is well positioned for the rapidly changing political landscape as a low-cost U.S. manufacturer,” said Jaymes Winters, CEO of Solidion Technology. “We have achieved several milestones that several competitors have yet to achieve, despite spending exponentially more than Solidion”. Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights $4.2 million loss from continuing operations, including increased spending on third-party validation testing for automakers. Net Loss of $6,636,679, with EPS of -$0.07, including a non-cash loss of $9,654,799 on issuance of PIPE common stock and warrants.”Solidion is well positioned for the rapidly changing political landscape as a low-cost U.S. manufacturer,” said Jaymes Winters, CEO of Solidion Technology. “We have achieved several milestones that several competitors have yet to achieve, despite spending exponentially more than Solidion”.

