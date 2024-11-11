Solidion enters MOU with Bluestar Materials to leverage its patent portfolio

Solidion (STI) announced a strategic memorandum of understanding, or MOU, with Bluestar Materials Company of Taiwan. This agreement will leverage Solidion’s patent portfolio and accelerate the commercialization of its anode technology, including its recently disclosed technology that allow lithium batteries to be charged in five minutes. The agreement will enable Solidion to explore and establish synergies in U.S. based manufacturing, commercialization strategies, and market opportunities related to Silicon, or Si, and Silicon Oxide advanced battery solutions.

