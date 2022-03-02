Solidarity union accepts Sibanye-Stillwater's wage offer

Adds details on wage offer

JOHANNESBURG, March 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's Solidarity union on Wednesday said it had accepted Sibanye-Stillwater's SSWJ.J final wage offer and withdrawn from any further organised labour action, splitting from a group of unions negotiating together for the first time.

Solidarity, along with three other unions, had been negotiating with Sibanye over wages at its South African gold mines since December, but said it did not take part in a union vote on a strike on Tuesday after deciding to accept the offer.

Under Sibanye's final offer - the sixth since talks began - miners, artisans and officials would get a 5% pay increase each year and Category 4–8 employees would receive an increase of 800 rand ($51.72) per month for each of the three years, including a 100 rand per month increase in allowances.

Solidarity said an "overwhelming" majority of its members accepted the final offer in a confidential vote.

"We are satisfied with the offer and are happy that we could negotiate this increase for our members," Riaan Visser, deputy general secretary at Solidarity, said in a statement.

The remaining unions in the coalition - Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), and UASA - have yet to announce the result of their strike vote.

($1 = 15.4676 rand)

