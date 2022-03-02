Solidarity union accepts Sibanye-Stillwater's wage offer

World Markets

JOHANNESBURG, March 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's Solidarity union on Wednesday said it has accepted Sibanye-Stillwater's SSWJ.J final wage offer and withdrawn from any further organised labour action.

Solidarity had been part of a coalition of unions negotiating with Sibanye over wages at its South African gold mines, but said it did not take part in a union vote on a strike on Tuesday after deciding to accept the offer.

The remaining unions - Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), and UASA - have yet to announce the result of the vote.

