Solidarity union accepts Sibanye-Stillwater's wage offer

JOHANNESBURG, March 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's Solidarity union on Wednesday said it has accepted Sibanye-Stillwater's SSWJ.J final wage offer and withdrawn from any further organised labour action.

Solidarity had been part of a coalition of unions negotiating with Sibanye over wages at its South African gold mines, but said it did not take part in a union vote on a strike on Tuesday after deciding to accept the offer.

The remaining unions - Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), and UASA - have yet to announce the result of the vote.

(Reporting by Helen Reid Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

