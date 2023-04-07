US Markets

Solid US jobs data keeps Fed on track for rate hike in May

Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

April 07, 2023 — 10:25 am EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

 (Recasts with March jobs data)
    By Howard Schneider
       WASHINGTON, April 7 (Reuters) - 
    An historically low U.S. unemployment rate and rising wages
will likely keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest
rates by another quarter of a percentage point next month, as
risks of a financial crisis ease while concern about inflation
remains high.
    U.S. job growth is slowing, something Fed policymakers have
anticipated as they raised borrowing costs. But the economy
still added 236,000 jobs in March, and has averaged gains of
345,000 per month during the first quarter, well above the level
the central bank sees as consistent with its 2% inflation goal. 
  
    The unemployment rate fell to 3.5% last month, from 3.6% in
February, even as the labor force grew by about half a million
people and the participation rate rose slightly. Average hourly
wages rose 0.3%, slightly faster than the month before.
        The latest jobs report offered the last broad glimpse of
the labor market that Fed officials will receive before their
May 2-3 policy meeting, and marks another step towards
refocusing debate from a potential crisis spurred by the
collapse of two regional banks back to their effort to curb high
inflation.
        Investors in contracts tied to the Fed's benchmark
overnight interest rate added to bets that rates will keep
rising, with a quarter-of-a-percentage-point increase next month
now given a nearly two-thirds probability.
    "Despite weakening in employment readings in the run-up to
the non-farm employment report, employment growth has not yet
collapsed though there are visible signs of continued
moderation," Kathy Bostjancic, chief economist at Nationwide,
wrote shortly after the report was released.
        Bostjancic said the Fed overall would be pleased by the
data, though she added that it "still is supportive of another
rate hike in May - which we think could be the last for the
tightening cycle. Followed by a long pause."
  
        In a possible further sign of easing inflationary
pressures, the pace of wage growth on a year-over-year basis
declined to 4.2% in March, from 4.6% in the prior month,
continuing a recent downward trend. 
        Economists polled by Reuters had expected a gain of
239,000 jobs in March, with hourly wages seen rising at a 4.3%
annual rate and the unemployment rate remaining at 3.6%, a level
seen less than 20% of the time since World War Two. 
    By comparison, payroll growth in the decade before the
COVID-19 pandemic averaged about 180,000 per month, and wage
growth remained close to the 2%-3% range seen by Fed
policymakers as consistent with their goal of a 2% annual
increase in the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index.
    The PCE price index was rising 5% annually as of February,
or 4.6% when volatile food and energy prices were excluded, too
high for the Fed's liking and with improvement coming only
slowly in recent months.
    Ahead of the report, Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY
Parthenon, said he expected it would show that "labor market
tightness will remain a feature of this business cycle," and
prompt the Fed to keep raising rates.
    
    STILL HOT?
    The question now is how long that business cycle might last,
and whether the seeds of a serious slowdown are taking root.
    The median unemployment rate projected for the end of 2023
by Fed officials at their March meeting was 4.5%, implying a
comparatively steep rise in joblessness that in the past would
indicate a recession was underway.
    Fed officials would never say their aim is to cause a
recession. But they've also been blunt that, as it stands, there
are too many jobs chasing too few workers, a recipe for wage and
price increases that could start to reinforce each other the
longer the situation persists. 
    "The labor markets still remain quite, I would say, hot.
Unemployment is still at a very low level," Boston Fed President
Susan Collins said in an interview with Reuters last week.
"Until the labor markets cool, at least to some degree, we're
not likely to see the slowdown that we probably need" to lower
inflation back to the Fed's target.
    Change, however, may be coming. 
    Daco noted the decline in the average number of weekly hours
worked in February, a statistic he says bears watching for
evidence of "a more concerning labor market slowdown." The
average work week fell in March to 34.4 hours, from 34.5 hours
in the prior month.
    Payroll provider UKG said shift work among its sample of
35,000 firms fell 1.6% in March, a non-seasonally adjusted
figure that Dave Gilbertson, a vice president at the company,
said indicated overall job growth that was positive but not "as
overheated as it has been." Job gains in January and February
were larger than anticipated and produced a brief moment when
Fed officials thought they might have to return to larger rate
increases, a sentiment that died after the recent failures of
Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.
    Economists at the Conference Board, meanwhile, said a new
index incorporating economic, monetary policy, and demographic
data showed 11 of the 18 main industries at modest-to-high risk
of outright layoffs this year.
    Conference Board economists have been bearish in contending
that a recession is likely to start between now and the end of
June, though "it could still take some time before there are
going to be widespread job losses," said Frank Steemers, a
senior economist at the think tank.
    
    EYE ON SERVICES
    Some of that may be starting. 
    The Labor Department on Thursday unveiled revisions to its
measure of jobless benefits rolls showing that more than 100,000
additional people have recently been receiving unemployment
assistance than previously estimated. Moreover, outplacement
firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas said the roughly 270,000
layoffs announced this year through March were the highest
quarterly total since 2009, outside of the pandemic.
    For the Fed, however, that is just one part of the puzzle.
How "slack" in the labor market links to lower inflation may
depend on where job growth slows, and over what timeline.
    New research from the Kansas City Fed suggested the process
may prove stickier than expected because the service sector
industries currently driving wage growth and inflation are the
ones that are least sensitive to changes in monetary policy.
    If industries like manufacturing and home building follow
familiar patterns as the Fed raises interest rates, credit gets
more expensive and demand and employment slow. But the service
industries that are responsible for most U.S. economic output
are more labor-intensive and less sensitive to rate increases,
Kansas City Fed economists Karlye Dilts Stedman and Emily
Pollard wrote.
    "The services sector, in particular, has contributed
substantially to recent inflation, reflecting ongoing imbalances
in labor markets where supply remains impaired and demand
remains robust," they wrote. "Because service production tends
to be less capital intensive and services consumption is less
likely to be financed, it also tends to respond less quickly to
rising interest rates. Thus, monetary policy may take longer to
influence a key source of current inflation."

    <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Interactive graphic-Jobs gains remain strong    https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-FED/POWELL/egvbyajgxpq/
Graphic-Job gains remain strong Job gains remain strong    https://tmsnrt.rs/3HzXpHP
Interactive graphic-Frequency of unemployment rates    https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-FED/JOBS/xmpjonjjrvr/
Graphic-Frequency of unemployment rates    https://tmsnrt.rs/33nBSC1
Interactive graphic-Rising unemployment and recession    https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT/zdvxdqaygvx/
Graphic-Rising unemployment and recession    https://tmsnrt.rs/3LKW9p4
Interactive graphic-More jobs than jobseekers    https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-FED/JOBS/lbpgnoylzvq/
Graphic-More jobs than jobseekers in the US    https://tmsnrt.rs/3m50wOw
Interactive graphic-Conference Board Industry Layoff Risk Index 
  https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-FED/JOBS/zdvxdaojevx/
Graphic-Conference Board Industry Layoff Risk Index    https://tmsnrt.rs/437F0fo
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 (Reporting by Howard Schneider;
Editing by Dan Burns and Paul Simao)
 ((howard.schneider@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 789 8010;))

Keywords: USA FED/JOBS (UPDATE 1, PIX, GRAPHICS)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.