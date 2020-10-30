SQZ Biotechnologies, a phase 1 biotech developing cell therapies for solid tumors and other indications, raised $71 million by offering 4.4 million shares at $16, the low end of the range of $16 to $18.



The company is developing cell therapies for cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its most advanced platform, SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells (SQZ APC), is currently in a Phase 1 trial in HPV+ tumors, with initial data expected in the 2H21.



SQZ Biotechnologies plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol SQZ. BofA Securities, Evercore ISI and Stifel acted as lead bookrunners on the deal.

The article Solid tumor biotech SQZ Biotechnologies prices $71 million IPO at $16, the low end of the range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



