SQZ Biotechnologies, a Phase 1 biotech developing cell therapies for solid tumors and other indications, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $75 million in an initial public offering.



The company is developing cell therapies for cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its most advanced platform, SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells (SQZ APC), is currently in a Phase 1 trial in HPV+ tumors, with initial data expected in the 2H21.



The Watertown, MA-based company was founded in 2013 and booked $23 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol SQZ. SQZ Biotechnologies filed confidentially on July 21, 2020. BofA Securities and Stifel are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Solid tumor biotech SQZ Biotechnologies files for a $75 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



