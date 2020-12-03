Silverback Therapeutics, a Phase 1 biotech developing TLR8 agonist-antibodies for HER2/3 solid tumors, raised the proposed deal size for its upcoming IPO on Thursday.



The Seattle, WA-based company now plans to raise $195 million by offering 10 million shares at a price range of $19 to $20. The company had previously filed to offer 7 million shares at a range of $17 to $19. At the midpoint of the revised range, Silverback Therapeutics will raise 56% more in proceeds than previously anticipated.



Silverback Therapeutics was founded in 2016 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SBTX. Goldman Sachs, SVB Leerink and Stifel are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of November 30, 2020.



The article Solid tumor biotech Silverback Therapeutics ups proposed deal size by 56% ahead of $195 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.