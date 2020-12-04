Silverback Therapeutics, a Phase 1 biotech developing TLR8 agonist-antibodies for HER2/3 solid tumors, raised $242 million by offering 11.5 million shares at $21, above the range of $19 to $20. The company offered 1.5 million more shares than anticipated. It originally planned to offer 10 million shares at a range of $19 to $20, before revising its terms on Wednesday. At pricing, Silverback Therapeutics commands a fully diluted market value of $758 million.



Silverback Therapeutics plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SBTX. Goldman Sachs, SVB Leerink and Stifel acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Solid tumor biotech Silverback Therapeutics prices further upsized IPO at $21, above upwardly revised range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

