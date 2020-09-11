Oncorus, a Phase 1 biotech developing oncolytic virus therapies for solid tumors, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $86 million in an initial public offering.



The company's pipeline contains lead candidate ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic HSV-1 platform. Oncorus has initiated and begun dosing patients in a Phase 1 trial of ONCR-177 for solid tumors, including breast cancers and cutaneous tumors, with preliminary data expected from the 2H21 through the 2H22.



The Cambridge, MA-based company was founded in 2015 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ONCR. Oncorus filed confidentially on October 31, 2019. Jefferies, Evercore ISI, and Piper Sandler are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Solid tumor biotech Oncorus files for an $86 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



