Fusion Pharmaceuticals, a Phase 1 biotech developing radiopharmaceuticals for solid tumors, raised $213 million by offering 12.5 million shares at $17, above the range of $14 to $16. The company originally filed to offer 8.4 million shares at the same range before increasing the share offering to 12.5 million earlier in the week. At pricing, the company commands a fully diluted market cap of $774 million (+25% vs. original terms).



Fusion Pharmaceuticals plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol FUSN. Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, and Cowen acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Solid tumor biotech Fusion Pharmaceuticals prices upsized IPO at $17, above the range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



