Fusion Pharmaceuticals, a Phase 1 biotech developing precision medicines for solid tumors, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



Fusion's pipeline contains lead candidate FPI-1434, which is designed to target and deliver an alpha emitting isotope to cancer cells expressing the insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor (IGF-1R), a receptor that is overexpressed on many tumor types. The company is currently conducting a Phase 1 trial for solid tumors expressing IGF-1R and plans to report initial data approximately three to six months after it resumes clinical activities due to disruptions caused by COVID-19.



The Hamilton, Canada-based company was founded in 2014 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol FUSN. Fusion Pharmaceuticals filed confidentially on April 3, 2020. Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, and Cowen are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Solid tumor biotech Fusion Pharmaceuticals files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.