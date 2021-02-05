Bolt Biotherapeutics, a Phase 1/2 biotech developing targeted therapies for solid tumors, raised $230 million by offering 11.5 million shares at $20, above the upwardly revised range of $18 to $19. The company offered 1 million more shares than anticipated. It originally planned to offer 8.8 million shares at $16 to $18 before increasing the deal size on Wednesday. At pricing, Bolt commands a fully diluted market value of $757 million.



The company's pipeline contains lead candidate BDC-1001, a HER2 Boltbody Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugate. In preclinical safety studies, BDC-1001 was well tolerated and no adverse safety signals were observed. BDC-1001 is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, and the company expects to move into Phase 2 dose expansions in key solid tumor indications with unmet medical need in 2021.



Bolt Biotherapeutics plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BOLT. Morgan Stanley, SVB Leerink, Stifel and Guggenheim Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Solid tumor biotech Bolt Biotherapeutics prices further upsized IPO at $20, above the upwardly revised range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.