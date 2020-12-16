BioAtla, a Phase 2 biotech developing selective antibody therapies for solid tumors, raised $189 million by offering 10.5 million shares at $18, above the range of $15 to $17. The company offered 1.1 million more shares than anticipated. At pricing, BioAtla raised 26% more in proceeds than anticipated.



BioAtla plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BCAB. J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and Credit Suisse acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Solid tumor biotech BioAtla prices upsized IPO above the range at $18 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



