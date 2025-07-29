Solid Transaction-Based Revenues to Drive HOOD's Q2 Earnings

Robinhood Markets’ HOOD transaction-based revenues (comprising more than 60% of total net revenues) are expected to have been impressive in the second quarter of 2025. The company is scheduled to announce its quarterly numbers tomorrow after market close.



During the second quarter, trading volume and client activity remained robust as market volatility was sparked by President Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariff proposals and the resulting uncertainty. As the quarter advanced, increased clarity on trade policy helped propel equity markets to record highs. Additionally, trading momentum was strong across other asset classes, including cryptocurrencies, supported by the introduction of new legislation favoring digital assets.



These are likely to have supported Robinhood’s transaction-based revenues in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $508.4 million, indicating a 55.5% surge from the prior-year quarter.



The solid performance is likely to have been driven by higher options, equity and cryptocurrencies transaction revenues during the second quarter. The consensus estimate for Robinhood’s options transaction revenues is $252.2 million, suggesting 38.6% growth.



Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for equity and cryptocurrencies transaction revenues is pegged at $68.1 million and $156.1 million, respectively. Equity transaction revenues are projected to surge 70.2%, while cryptocurrencies transaction revenues are estimated to jump 93.2% year over year.

HOOD’s Q2 Earnings & Revenue Growth Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 31 cents, which has remained unchanged over the past seven days. The figure suggests a jump of 47.6% from the year-ago reported number.



The consensus estimate for sales of $915.2 million indicates a 34.2% year-over-year rise.



How Robinhood’s Peers Fared in Q2

Two of Robinhood’s close peers – Interactive Brokers IBKR and Charles Schwab SCHW – announced results on July 17 and July 18, respectively.



Interactive Brokers’ second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.51 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46. The bottom line grew 15.9% from the prior-year quarter. Results primarily benefited from an increase in revenues as trading volume, customer accounts and daily average revenue trades increased in the quarter. As such, Interactive Brokers recorded a 27.1% jump in commissions.



Similarly, Schwab’s second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.14 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 and surged 56% year over year. The solid performance of the asset management business and higher net interest revenues supported the results. Also, trading revenues, which soared 22.5% year over year, drove Schwab’s quarterly performance.

Our Take on Robinhood’s Q2 Performance

Apart from impressive transaction-based revenues, Robinhood is expected to have witnessed higher interest income as interest rates were relatively high in the second quarter. Hence, this will also support this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company’s second-quarter numbers. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



On the other hand, HOOD’s operating expenses are likely to have stayed high due to ongoing investments in platform upgrades, product innovation, customer support and regulatory compliance.



Nonetheless, Robinhood’s shares have had a remarkable run on the bourses since the beginning of the year. This year, the stock soared a whopping 186.6%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 23.6%.



