Solid Traffic Data Shields Copa (CPA) From Cost Concerns

The uptick in air-travel demand (particularly on the leisure front) bodes well for the Latin American carrier Copa Holdings CPA, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). However, escalated fuel costs, a primary headwind, are limiting bottom-line growth.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Factors Favoring CPA

The gradual improvement in air-travel demand is a huge boon for Copa Holdings. Owing to this tailwind, CPA reported healthy traffic data for October. In the same month, its consolidated traffic increased 10.2% from the October 2019 figure (pre-coronavirus era).

To match the increased demand situation, CPA is expanding its capacity. In October 2022, capacity expanded 5.2% from the level witnessed three years ago. Since traffic growth was more than capacity expansion, the load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) improved 4.1 percentage points (p.p) from October 2019 reading to 89% last month. Recovery in air traffic apart, Copa Holdings’ efforts to modernize its fleet bode well. Upbeat cargo revenues are also likely to bolster CPA’s top line.

A Key Risk

Escalating fuel costs pose a threat to Copa Holdings’ bottom line. Oil price is moving north, primarily because of supply concerns stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In the September quarter of 2022, the average fuel cost per liter surged 76.6% from the third-quarter 2019 actuals. Fuel price is likely to be high in the December quarter as well.

Mainly due to high fuel costs, shares of Copa Holdings have declined 4.5% so far this year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

In the broader Zacks Transportation sector, investors may consider better-ranked stocks like Covenant Logistics CVLG and Ryder System R.

Covenant Logistics offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, including asset-based expedited, dedicated and irregular route truckload capacity besides asset-light warehousing, transportation management and freight brokerage capability.

The gradually improving freight market scenario is a tailwind to Covenant. CVLG’s cost-control efforts are appreciated as well. CVLG currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The stock has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings being revised 10.1% upward over the past 60 days.

Miami, FL-based Ryder provides integrated logistics and transportation solutions. With improved economic and freight market conditions, R is benefiting from higher rental revenues owing to strong demand and favorable pricing. R’s acquisitions of Whiplash and Midwest Warehouse & Distribution System expand its e-commerce fulfillment network and boost multi-client warehousing capabilities. The transactions are expected to drive growth in the supply-chain solutions segment.

Ryder currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for R’s 2022 earnings has been revised 7% upward in the past 60 days.

FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.