Solid Trading Performance to Aid Citigroup (C) Q1 Earnings

Increase in client activities and rise in market volatility are likely to have aided Citigroup’s C trading revenues (both equity and fixed-income), driving first-quarter 2021 earnings, slated to be released on Apr 15.

This year began on a positive note with vaccine breakthroughs, expectations of economic rebound and stimulus packages, which resulted in all the major indexes — the S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq — swinging to new highs. Along with impressive equity markets performance, fixed income trading remained strong, driven by the Federal Reserve’s bond-buying program. Hence, Citigroup’s equity and fixed income markets revenues are expected to have improved in the to-be-reported quarter.

Other Factors at Play

Low Consumer Banking Revenues: Citigroup might have witnessed decent consumer banking revenues, mainly due to a surge in consumer activity on a relaxed lockdown measures and resumption of business activities during the first quarter. Also, the $1.9-trillion stimulus package is likely to have provided support. However, global card fees might have been hurt to an extent on rise in consumer spending.

Decent Investment Banking (IB) Fees: Global M&A activity continued to impress during the January-March quarter as dealmakers across the globe were active during this period with rise in M&A deal numbers. Therefore, this might have had a positive impact on Citigroup’s advisory fees.

Moreover, IPO activities were strong, and as companies tried to build liquidity to tide over the pandemic-induced crisis, there was a substantial rise in follow-up equity issuances.

Also, equity market performance was impressive and overall debt issuances were on an upswing given the lower interest rates. Thus, equity underwriting and debt origination fees are anticipated to have gone up in the quarter under consideration.

Overall, the consensus estimate for corporate and IB fees of $1.5 billion indicates 11% growth from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.

Muted Net Interest Income (NII) Growth: Near-zero level interest rates might have continued to dampen the bank’s net interest margin during the quarter to be reported. Also, per the Fed’s latest data, rise in loans might have been low during the quarter, particularly due to weakness in revolving home equity and commercial and industrial loans.

Though steepening of the yield curve might have offered some respite to net interest margin, a soft lending scenario is likely to have curtailed growth in Citigroup’s NII to some extent.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NII of $10.4 billion suggests a 9.5% decline from the prior-year quarter.

Rise in Expenses: Management is focused on protecting employees and supporting customers. Targeted investments in the franchise are being made where the best opportunities for the future are foreseen, and accelerated investments done to achieve excellence in the risk and control environment and enhance operations for a fully digital world.

At a conference held in February-end, Citigroup informed investors regarding its expectations of mid-single-digit growth in expenses in the first quarter.

Reserve Build: Significant reserves that were built in 2020 owing to deterioration in the macroeconomic backdrop are likely to have been released in the first quarter, with support from stimulus packages and improvement in economic conditions.

Here is what our quantitative model predicts:

Citigroup has the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or higher — for increasing the odds of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Citigroup is +3.14%.

Zacks Rank: Citigroup currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Over the last seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has recorded upward revision on analysts’ optimism. Also, the consensus mark suggests a significant surge from the year-ago reported number.

However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales of $18.7 billion indicates a 9.8% decline from the prior-year quarter.

Citigroup Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Citigroup Inc. price-eps-surprise | Citigroup Inc. Quote

