Solid Trading Activities to Aid Goldman's (GS) Q1 Earnings

The Goldman Sachs Group’s GS trading revenues, which are accounted in the Global Markets segment (constituting 47% of the top line), might have improved in the first quarter of 2021 on a surge in client activity, and boosted its overall performance. The company’s upcoming results are scheduled to be announced on Apr 14, before market open.

This year began on a positive note with vaccine breakthroughs, expectations of economic rebound and stimulus packages, which resulted in all the major indexes — the S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq — swinging to new highs. The above-mentioned factors, which led to a spike in volatility and higher client activities, are likely to have supported Goldman’s trading business.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net revenues in Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Client Execution of $3 billion suggests a 59.6% jump from the quarter-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate for total equities revenues is $2.5 billion, which indicates a rise of 2.8% from the previous quarter.

Overall Earnings & Revenue Growth Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Goldman’s earnings for the first quarter is pegged at $9.52, which indicates a substantial rise from the prior-year reported number.

The consensus estimate for sales of $11.5 billion suggests 31.5% growth on a year-over-year basis.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Quote

Apart from trading revenues, a few other factors are likely to have impacted Goldman’s overall performance during the first quarter.

Conclusion

A significant rise in trading revenues and impressive investment banking performance are likely to have supported the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock’s first-quarter revenues. However, near-zero interest rates and subdued loan demand are expected to have offset the same to some extent.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Trading Revenue Expectations for Other Banks

Trading revenues constitute a major portion of total revenues for Bank of America BAC, Citigroup C and Morgan Stanley MS. Similar to Goldman, impressive trading performance is likely to have provided some support to these banks’ revenues and earnings in the first quarter.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Citigroup Inc. (C): Free Stock Analysis Report



Morgan Stanley (MS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.