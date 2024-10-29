Solid State’s Director Alters Shareholding in Latest Dealings

Solid State (GB:SOLI) has released an update.

Solid State plc announced transactions involving Director John Macmichael, who sold 9,100 shares while his closely associated person, Haley Macmichael, purchased 8,695 shares. These transactions, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, slightly reduced their collective shareholding. Solid State continues to be a key player in the electronics sector, known for its durable components and systems.

