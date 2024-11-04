News & Insights

Solid State Sees Stake Increase by Close Brothers

November 04, 2024

Solid State (GB:SOLI) has released an update.

Close Brothers Asset Management has increased its stake in Solid State PLC to 5.02%, acquiring 58,531 shares. This acquisition marks a significant crossing of the 5% threshold, highlighting potential strategic interest in the company. Investors are likely to watch how this change in shareholding might influence Solid State’s future market performance.

