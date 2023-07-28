Solid RevPAR Growth to Benefit Marriott's (MAR) Q2 Earnings

Marriott International, Inc. MAR is scheduled to release second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 1, before the opening bell.



In the previous quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.4% and 6.4%, respectively.



Marriott’s earnings topped the consensus mark in three of the trailing four quarters and remained flat on one occasion, the average surprise being 8%.

The Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter bottom line is pegged at $2.19 per share, indicating growth of 21.7% from earnings of $1.80 per share reported in the year-ago quarter.

Marriott International, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Marriott International, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Marriott International, Inc. Quote

For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $6.05 billion, suggesting growth of 13.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Let's check out the factors that are likely to have influenced the quarter.

Key Factors to Note

Revenues



Marriott’s second-quarter revenues are expected to have increased on a year-over-year basis, courtesy of robust leisure demand, strong global booking trends and easing of travel restrictions throughout Asia Pacific (particularly in Greater China). These factors are likely to have enabled the growth of revenue per available room (RevPAR), especially on a global basis. This reflects the boost in occupancy rates and average daily rate on a year-over-year basis. With global trends improving, the recovery momentum is likely to have continued in the quarter under review.



Owing to an increase in RevPAR and higher co-branded credit card fees for the second quarter, Marriott anticipates gross fee revenues to be in the range of $1,205-$1,225 million, up from the previous quarter’s reported value of $1,073 million.



For the quarter, our model predicts gross fee revenues to be $1,224.5 million, up 14.1% year over year. We also anticipate owned, leased, and other revenues to increase 16.7% to $424.9 million year over year.



The company expects to witness strong year-over-year growth in the international markets, primarily in Asia Pacific, in the second quarter. The travel demand and booking trend recovery momentum in China have majorly added to the anticipation.



Geographically, for the to-be-reported quarter, the company expects RevPAR year-over-year growth in worldwide, international, and U.S. & Canada markets to be within the respective ranges of 10-12%, 27-29% and 5-7%.



We expect RevPAR in worldwide, international, and U.S. & Canada markets to grow 10.2% to $131.56, 29% to $117.29 and 5% to $138.16, respectively, year over year. We also expect Asia Pacific RevPAR to grow 32.7% to $104.84 year over year.



For the second quarter, our model also predicts total number of rooms to increase 3.8% to 1,558,254 units on a year-over-year basis.



Margins



Although persisting inflation and economic challenges are potential headwinds, Marriott is still likely to witness margin and earnings growth on a year-over-year basis. The improvement in global trends and RevPAR growth are likely to have helped the company to survive the tough economic conditions.



For the second quarter, Marriott expects general, administrative, and other expenses to range within $250-$245 million, up from $216 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range within $1,140-$1,165 million, up from $1,019 million in the year-ago quarter.



For the quarter, we expect the company’s general, administrative, and other expenses to increase 6.5% to $246 million year over year. Also, adjusted EBITDA is expected to rise 12.8% to $1,149 million year over year.



Furthermore, we also expect adjusted EBITDA and operating margins to increase 20 basis points (bps) to 19.3% and 50 bps to 16.6%, respectively, year over year.

What Our Model Indicates

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Marriott for the quarter to be reported. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is exactly the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for MAR is +8.44%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: MAR currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

