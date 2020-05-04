Solid Project Execution to Support Jacobs' (J) Q2 Earnings

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. J is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2020 results on May 6, after the closing bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues beat the same by 1.3%. On a year-over-year basis, earnings and revenues of this leading provider of professional, technical and construction services grew 20% and 9%, respectively.



Trend in Estimate Revision



For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has decreased 0.8% to $1.26 over the past 30 days. Nonetheless, the estimated figure indicates a 5.9% increase from $1.19 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.12 billion, suggesting a 0.9% increase from the year-ago reported figure of $3.09 billion.



Factors to Note



Jacobs’ strategic focus on transforming itself from an engineering and construction to a global technology-forward solutions company is expected to reflect on fiscal second-quarter results. Also, higher-margin backlog, focus on generating efficiencies through digital and technological solutions, along with solid project execution are expected to have boosted its growth.



Jacobs’s People & Places Solutions or P&PS segment (comprising 64.8% of total revenues) is expected to have benefited from its strength in capitalizing on more economically-resistant end markets such as infrastructure, water management, and environmental remediation. The company’s technological edge in infrastructure, water management and environmental remediation are likely to have aided Jacobs’ growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the P&PS segment’s revenues is pegged at $2,113 million, indicating a 3% increase from the first quarter. The same for backlog indicates growth of 1.4% sequentially.



The Critical Mission Solutions or CMS segment (comprising 35.2% of total revenues) is expected to have benefited from the U.S. federal government's increased focus on defense, energy, intelligence community and NASA. Its strength in critical federal service agencies such DoD and NASA, and ability to gain share through advanced technological applications and efficiencies are likely to reflect on the upcoming quarterly results.



The consensus mark for CMS revenues is $1,286 million, suggesting a rise of 8.8% from the last reported quarter. The same for backlog is pegged at $8,561 million, implying a 1% improvement sequentially.



Apart from solid segmental performance, Jacobs is likely to have benefited from prudent cost-management efforts in the fiscal second quarter. Its efforts toward increasing the share of higher-margin backlog, and dependence on recurring revenues and rebid wins are likely to have boosted profitability to some extent.



Yet, higher transaction, separation and restructuring-related costs, as well as other incremental expenses are expected to have put pressure on margins to some extent.



What Our Model Indicates



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Jacobs, which share space with KBR, Inc. KBR in the same industry, this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of +0.79%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Jacobs currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



