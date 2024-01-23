Solid Power To Repurchase Upto $50 Mln Stock

(RTTNews) - Solid Power, Inc. (SLDP), a developer of solid-state battery technology, Tuesday announced that its Board has authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $50 million.

The program is expected to close on December 31, 2025.

CEO of Solid Power said, "The program is the reflection of its strong cash position and commitment to creating shareholder value."

In the pre-market activity, Solid Power's stock is moving up 5.13 percent, to $1.23 on the Nasdaq.

