Solid Power Appoints BMW And Ford Representatives To Board

(RTTNews) - Solid Power, a producer of all-solid-state batteries for electric vehicles, announced the appointment of Ted Miller and Rainer Feurer to its Board. Ted Miller was appointed by Ford Motor Co. (F), while Rainer Feurer was appointed by the BMW Group.

The BMW Group and Ford were lead investors in Solid Power's recently announced $130 million Series B investment round.

Ted Miller currently serves as Manager of Electrification Subsystems and Power Supply Research with global responsibility for Ford battery technology research and development.

Rainer Feurer currently serves the BMW Group as Member of the Board of Directors/Supervisory Board of several joint-ventures such as BMW Brilliance Automotive, Spotlight, HERE Technologies as well as YOUR NOW.

Ford and the BMW Group recently announced expanded joint development agreements with Solid Power to secure all-solid-state batteries for future electric vehicles.

