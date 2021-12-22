Solid Open Expected For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, advancing more than 350 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 23,100-point plateau and it's looking at another positive lead on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets remains positive on easing concerns about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, plus support from crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Wednesday as gains from the casinos, financials and oil companies were tempered by weakness from the properties and technology companies.

For the day, the index gained 131.00 points or 0.57 percent to finish at 23,102.33 after trading between 22,979.76 and 23,258.71.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies rallied 1.16 percent, while AIA Group increased 0.51 percent, Alibaba Group added 0.88 percent, Alibaba Health Info jumped 1.47 percent, ANTA Sports surged 5.35 percent, China Life Insurance improved 0.31 percent, China Mengniu Dairy dropped 0.67 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) perked 0.28 percent, China Resources Land tumbled 1.80 percent, CNOOC climbed 1.03 percent, Country Garden was up 0.21 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical skidded 1.10 percent, Galaxy Entertainment accelerated 2.72 percent, Hang Lung Properties fell 0.26 percent, Henderson Land shed 0.46 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas advanced 1.02 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.70 percent, Li Ning soared 5.08 percent, Longfor was down 0.14 percent, Meituan gained 0.61 percent, New World Development slid 0.17 percent, Sands China spiked 3.24 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties eased 0.11 percent, Techtronic Industries lost 0.45 percent, Xiaomi Corporation rose 0.54 percent, WuXi Biologics sank 0.79 percent and CITIC was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages shook off a sluggish start on Wednesday, quickly moving higher and finishing in the green.

The Dow jumped 261.19 points or 0.74 percent to finish at 35,753.89, while the NASDAQ spiked 180.81 points or 1.18 percent and the S&P 500 climbed 47.33 points or 1.02 percent to end at 4,696.56.

The markets drew strength from easing worries about Omicron and U.S. President Joe Biden's remarks that it is still possible to reach a deal with Senator Joe Manchin to push the $2 trillion Build Back Better bill through Congress.

Adding to the positive sentiment, the Conference Board reported that consumer confidence improved by much more than expected in the month of December.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Wednesday after data showed a larger than expected drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February spiked $1.64 or 2.3 percent at $72.76 a barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will provide Q3 figures for current account later today; in the three months prior, the current account surplus was HKD68.5 billion.

