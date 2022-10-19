Solid Nutrition Unit to Aid Archer Daniels' (ADM) Q3 Earnings

Archer Daniels Midland Company ADM is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 25, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.42 per share, which suggests growth of 46.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. However, the consensus mark has moved up 4.4% in the past 30 days. For third-quarter revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $22.9 billion, suggesting 12.6% growth from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 22.9%. Its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Key Factors to Note

Archer Daniels has been gaining from solid demand, improved productivity, product innovations and persistent growth in the Nutrition segment. Significant gains in the Human and Animal Nutrition units have been aiding the Nutrition business. These factors are expected to have continued in the third quarter.



Within the Human Nutrition unit, strength across its diverse product portfolio, along with the continued momentum in Flavors, bodes well. Strength in alternative proteins, along with gains from the Sojaprotein buyout and healthy demand for texturants, is likely to have aided the Specialty Ingredients unit.



The Health & Wellness unit has been witnessing robust quarterly growth, driven by improvements in probiotics, gains from its Deerland Probiotics buyout and solid fiber demand. The Animal Nutrition unit is expected to have witnessed a continued positive demand for amino acids.



The company has been expanding its solutions portfolio, which forms part of its Carbohydrate Solutions unit. It has also been utilizing innovative technologies to develop products and boost operating capabilities. Such endeavors are expected to have aided the company’s top line in the quarter under review.



However, Archer Daniels has been exposed to headwinds, including higher performance-related compensation, project-related costs, and shifting costs from business segments into the centralized centers of excellence in the supply chain and operations. It has also been reeling under the impacts of the pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Archer Daniels this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Archer Daniels has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +4.06%.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



e.l.f. Beauty ELF has an Earnings ESP of +5.64% and it currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company is expected to register top-line growth when it reports the third-quarter 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELF’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $105.2 billion, which suggests growth of 14.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly earnings has moved up by a penny in the past seven days to 15 cents per share. However, the consensus mark suggests a 28.6% decline from the year-ago reported number. ELF has delivered an earnings beat of 77%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Kellogg's K has an Earnings ESP of +2.49% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. K is likely to register top-line growth when it reports the third-quarter 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.76 billion, which suggests growth of 3.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kellogg's quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days at 96 cents per share. However, the consensus mark suggests a decline of 11.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. K has delivered an earnings surprise of 13.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



The Boston Beer Company SAM has an Earnings ESP of +4.29% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. SAM is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports the third-quarter 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $573.6 million, which suggests growth of 2.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boston Beer’s quarterly earnings has moved down 1.1% in the past seven days at $3.44 per share, suggesting growth of 15.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. SAM has delivered a negative earnings surprise of 63.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



