Solid Memory Chip Demand to Drive Micron's (MU) Q3 Earnings

Micron Technology Inc. MU is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Jun 29.

The company’s performance in the soon-to-be-reported quarter is likely to have gained from strong memory-chip demand from PC manufacturers and data-center operators.

Strong Memory-Chip Demand Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Micron’s business has been resilient to the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on global economic activities. During its fiscal second-quarter earnings call, the company had stated that coronavirus-led global lockdown is spurring demand for PCs and notebooks as more and more workers and students are now working and learning from home. The trend is expected to have continued in the fiscal third quarter as well, thereby driving its top-line performance.



The work-and-learn-from-home necessity is also spurring demand for cloud storage. Furthermore, the lockdown has enhanced the usage of online services globally. Therefore, data-center operators are enhancing their cloud-storage capacities to accommodate the need of growing demand for cloud services, which is driving demand for memory chips.

However, weak demand across the smartphone, automotive and consumer electronics industries is expected to have partially offset the benefits of solid demand from PC manufacturers and data-center operators.

Nonetheless, Micron’s efficient inventory management is anticipated to have mitigated the unfavorable impact of change in memory-chip demand. During its last earnings call, the company had stated that it has moved its memory supply from smartphones to service the rising demand in data-center and PC markets. The memory-chip maker also revealed that it has adequate inventory to counter the near-term supply-chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

Product-wise, Micron’s quarterly DRAM revenues are likely to have improved year over year and sequentially as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DRAM revenues is currently pegged at $3.21 billion, indicating a 5.7% year-over-year increase and 4.2% sequentially.

Revenues from NAND products are likely to have increased to $1.6 billion from the $1.48 billion witnessed in the year-ago quarter and $1.51 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

