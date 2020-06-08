Solid Job Data Adds Stimulus to Restaurant Space: 4 Picks

Per the Friday-released Labor Department report, the U.S. economy added an avenue of more-than-expected jobs in May. This positive data on the payroll indicates that the country’s economic slump post the coronavirus outbreak may be on a path to recovery.

According to CNBC, the job rate achieved in May witnessed the maximum surge within a month in U.S. history since at least 1939. The only period to have registered more than a million jobs previous to this was the month of September in 1983. The job rally had then stood at 1.1 million.

U.S. Economy Increases Job Strength in May

Going by the U.S. jobs report for May, the job index reflects the largest one-month gain, showing signs of a V-shaped recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic-led downslide. The U.S. economy unexpectedly added 2.5 million jobs in May, the highest on record, surpassing the estimate of 7.25-million cut.

In March and April, a staggering figure of 22.1 million jobs were lost combining both months’ stats as economic activity was curtailed by the pandemic adversity and the efforts to contain it during the period.

Overall, the unemployment rate was 13.3% in May, down 140 basis compared with the April-level. Also, the unemployment rate bettered the expected 19% reduction.

The change in employment rate for April was revised downward by 150,000 to -20,687,000 while the alteration for March moved south by 492,000 to -1,373,000. Overall, the employment rate over these months was 642,000 lower than what was previously reported.

Mirroring the fallouts of the deadly coronavirus pandemic and its chain-breaking measures, the unemployment rate and the number of jobless persons logged for May is still lower than the 3.5% unemployment rate recorded in February. Average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls dropped 29 cents to $29.75 following a rise of $1.35 in April. Average hourly earnings of private-sector production and nonsupervisory employees declined 14 cents to $25.00 in May. The variations in average earnings were driven largely by the huge job losses in April and a partial return in May of low-wage earners.

Per CNBC, it appears that businesses began rehiring workers earlier and in greater strength than expected, a trend that is likely to continue as lockdowns ease around the country and if the momentum sustains, the second half of the year should see a robust uptrend.

Sectors That Added Jobs

Approximately 50% of the total job additions for May occurred in the leisure and hospitality space. Personnel were recruited at the food services and drinking places while accommodation saw lay-offs due to depressed demand. This was followed by decent job gains in professional and business service, construction, manufacturing, education and health services, financial activities, retail and wholesale trade. However, retrenchment was reported in government, information, mining and lodging, transportation and warehousing.

Employment in food services and drinking places rose 1.4 million in May as restaurant operators remained confident of improved near-term economic conditions after resumption of economic activities, which were mandatorily closed during the rampant COVID-19 spread.

Since February, the industry has lost a net 4.7 million jobs. The average work week for nonsupervisory employees in food services and drinking place establishments increased to 24 hours in May (an increase of 2.4 hours), mostly offsetting the downward movement noticed in the prior two months.

