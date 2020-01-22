Solid Earnings Set Stage for Stock Market To Recover

Stocks looked poised for a rebound on Wednesday, helped by some well-received earnings results.

Futures pointed to a 90-point gain at the open for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow slumped 152 points on Tuesday on concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

Late on Tuesday, IBM reported better-than-forecast results thanks to its cloud and cognitive software revenue, and Netflix reported strong international subscriber growth.

Johnson & Johnson, one of 12 S&P 500 components reporting results on Wednesday, reported fourth-quarter earnings a touch ahead of estimates.

Tesla rose in premarket trade. An analyst who predicted $530 a share raised his price target to $800 a share.

Existing home sales data is due at 10 a.m. Eastern. President Donald Trump, who held a press conference and conducted two interviews at Davos, told CNBC he wants the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates further because of the strength of the U.S. dollar.

