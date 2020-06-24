Solid early euro zone data not a good guide to recovery, ECB's Lane says

FRANKFURT, June 24 (Reuters) - The euro zone economy will need a long time to recover from its pandemic-induced crisis and a string of solid data in recent days is not necessarily a good guide to recovery, European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said on Wednesday.

Opening the economy will yield substantial improvement in near-term growth indicators but since the contraction was also exceptionally large, activity will remain far below the pre-crisis level for an extended period and the scale of the initial rebound may not be a good guide, Lane said in a speech.

"The outcome of negotiations about the EU recovery fund will be an important factor in determining the future path for the euro area economy," Lane added. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Catherine Evans) ((Balazs.Koranyi@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1244; Reuters Messaging: balazs.koranyi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: ECB POLICY/LANE (URGENT)

