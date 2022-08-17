Solid Demand to Aid Caleres' (CAL) Q2 Earnings Amid Inflation

Caleres, Inc. CAL is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 23. The footwear retailer and wholesaler for women and men is likely to have witnessed top and bottom-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter revenues is pegged at $736.1 billion, indicating growth of 9% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. For fiscal second-quarter earnings, the consensus mark of $1.32 per share suggests an increase of 10.9% from the year-ago quarter's reported number. The consensus mark has been unchanged in the past 30 days.



In the last reported quarter, Caleres delivered an earnings surprise of 61%. However, it has delivered an earnings beat of 62.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Key Factors to Note

Caleres has been gaining from continued strong momentum, driven by solid demand for casual and sport-inspired styles, innovative designs, fresh and compelling products, and diverse assortments. These factors have been leading to robust customer growth, which is expected to have contributed to the top line in the quarter under review.



The company’s largest brand, Famous Footwear, has been benefiting from brand strength, targeted marketing approach, unmatched local presence and improved inventory. Strength in Allen Edmonds, stemming from improved sales in both digital and brick-and-mortar, as well as higher AURs, are likely to have been upsides. With consumers returning to normalcy and increasing outdoor activities, the company’s online wedding shop and the brand's party-ready style are likely to have boosted the top line in the fiscal second quarter.



Also, the company has been progressing well with its store refresh initiatives in a bid to enhance the in-store experience and unlock greater value from already high-performing locations. Such endeavors are likely to get reflected in the fiscal second-quarter results.



However, Caleres has been reeling under ongoing inflationary pressures and supply-chain headwinds. Higher freight costs, as well as delayed receipts due to supply-chain disruptions, are expected to have been concerning.

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Caleres this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Caleres a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Ulta Beauty ULTA currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.27% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The consensus mark for ULTA’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.2 billion, which suggests a rise of 11.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ulta Beauty’s earnings has moved up 1.3% to $4.84 per share in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate indicates 6.1% growth from $4.56 reported in the year-ago quarter.



Dollar General DG currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.99% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register increases in the top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The consensus mark for DG’s quarterly earnings has moved up by a penny in the past seven days to $2.92 per share. The consensus estimate suggests 8.6% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar General’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $9.4 billion, which suggests growth of 8.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



Tapestry TPR currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.62% and a Zacks Rank #3. TPR is anticipated to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.64 billion, indicating an improvement of 1.8% from the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tapestry’s bottom line has been unchanged in the past 30 days at 78 cents per share. The consensus estimate suggests growth of 5.4% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure. TPR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.6%, on average.



